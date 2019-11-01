Load some Afrobeats, mixed with Soca and other eclectic and island-infused sounds and you get ‘Akonda,’ the latest album from international superstar Akon.

The 10-track LP includes the hit singles “Low Key” and “Wakonda.” “Wakonda,” a play on Afro B’s popular song “Drogba” (Joanna), features West African comedian, Michael Blackson in the hilarious visuals which premiered earlier this Summer. ‘Akonda’ also includes stunning collaborations with artists from across the continent including Afro B himself, Olamide, Skale, and Kizz Daniel.

He states about the album: “This project, much like El Negreeto, is more than just releasing music. It is important, we share the sounds that make us, us. Creating an Afrobeat album was very important to me because this is where I come from, this is what I grew up on and now its my turn to let the world hear a piece of our culture. Akonda is just that – for the culture.”

With ‘Akonda,’ Akon wanted to take it back to his roots to create a project so near and dear to his heart, especially with the rise of Afropop and Afrobeats in mainstream music. He teamed up with some of the most prominent producers across the world including Nigerian producer Samklef, Grammy award-winning Haitian producer Jerry Wonda, and the popular UK producers that make up Team Salut to name a few. The American born and Senegalese raised superstar wanted to ensure he delivered in a way that truly showcased the beauty and versatility of African culture. Akonda gives us a warm welcome to Africa.

Not only is Akon creating and releasing music for his culture but he continues to propel the continent forward with his Lighting Africa initiative. Positioning himself as one of the key players in the sustainability movement, Akon has created a global platform that addresses social and economic issues but also ties in his musical endeavors. Akon has set the stage as a multi-dimensional philanthropist, global entertainer and social entrepreneur. With over 35 million albums sold worldwide and 5 Grammy Nominations, Akon is a key player in the global music industry.