Platinum-selling Jamaican artist and producer Rvssian drops the single and accompanying music video doe “IDKW,” a collaboration with Young Thug, Swae Lee, and Shenseea.

Speaking on the collaboration, Rvssian explains: “It wasn’t an easy task getting all three artists together because of their busy schedules. But in the end it was worth it… I wanted to bring Swae in to give it that fun vibe and Shenseea for the organic Jamaican feel, and of course Thug who’s unpredictable. It all worked together beautifully.”

“IDKW,” which samples Tracy Chapman’s classic, “Fast Car,” is released on Rvssian’s joint venture with Interscope, Rich Immigrants.

Rvssian has collaborated with Rihanna, Cardi B, French Montana, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD and more.

