Reggae star Jah Cure premieres the music video for his latest single, “Only You” featuring R&B veteran Mya. The song follows previous releases from his recent album ‘Royal Soldier,’ including “Telephone Love,” “Risk it All” featuring Phyllisia Ross, “Life is Real” featuring Popcaan, “Marijuana,” “Pretty Face,” and “Royal Soldier.”

In the visual, directed by Khalil “TheTruth” Kinkade and edited by Justin “Jus Bus” Nation, Jah Cure and Mya share their story of young love while enjoying a beautiful beach in Jamaica. Of Course, Mya looks absolutely radiant. Along with the lush scenery shots, the clip spotlights a young couple in love.

Known for love ballads, “Only You” is another strong contender in Jah Cure’s catalog for the current Winter wedding/engagement season and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, it is the perfect lovers’ tune.

“I always have something good up my sleeve and I try to take time and put real love into it,” Jah Cure explains. “It’s like cooking food. It has to be balanced. It has to be right. Anybody can cook food to fill your stomach but it isn’t everybody who can put that love into it.”

Jah Cure is a musical adventurer, exploring rhythms, moods, and meaning. With his latest album Royal Soldier, Cure writes songs about love and consciousness and reality. Cure’s presence and influence among Caribbean fans has reverberated around the globe and earned him top status among reggae artists internationally. The anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated “The Cure,” his latest offering “Royal Soldier,” released August 30th on VP Records, has proved his long-lasting talent and staying power in the music industry.

Known for hits such as “Best of Me,” “My Love is Like Whoa,” “Case of The Ex,” “Movin On” and more, Grammy award-winning R&B singer Mya has led a successful career in the entertainment industry and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.