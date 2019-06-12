Jamaican born, London bred singer Khalia links up with UK producer Lion Eye Records for the new summer single, “Don’t Look Back.” The single ‘Don’t Look Back’ focuses on the positives of relationships and provides uplifting & feel good lyrics to all listeners.

Signed to Grammy award-winning producer Tony “CD” Kelly’s label K-Licious Music, Khalia is looking to have a bright future in the business and was recently mentioned in an article by Red Bull UK as one of the top female artists to look out for in 2019 & beyond.

“Don’t Look Back” is the 2nd single from the eagerly anticipated ‘World Party Riddim’ from Lion Eye Records, which is set for release at the end of June, The project also features appearances from I Octane, RDX, Bugle, Mr. Vegas, Voicemail & Shawn Antoine.

Based in the U.K and spearheaded by popular DJ Sabz, Lion Eye Records made their debut with “Bugle ft. Razz – World Party” last year. With more Singles and Riddims in the pipeline, the DJ & producer looks forward to releasing more quality music for Reggae and Dancehall fans across the globe.

Also, stream on Spotify:

