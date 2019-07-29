Jamaican-born chanteuse Sevana drops off the music video for her brand new single “Nobody Man.” On the feel-good, island-infused, energetic track, the soulful songstress changes the narrative by not giving into stereotypes of disrupting relationships. Interchanging between her Jamaican patois and traditional R&B/Soul, Sevana delivers a percussive sound, coupled with thought-provoking lyrics.

“I wrote ‘Nobody Man’ after a series of unfortunate girlfriends thought I wanted their man, which could never be the case,” Sevana says firmly. “‘Nobody Man’ challenges the narrative of ‘tek a gyal man,’ which is essentially a braggadocio culture around taking another person’s husband or boyfriend,” she adds.

The video, directed by Wade Rhoden, is a vibrant showcase of colorful 90’s inspired style and infectious dance routines. Sevana commands the camera as she shows off her choreography skills.

“While I’m here I want to use all my gifts to support my purpose, which is to create! I know it’s not typical but I want to use everything I have to support the music I’m doing and the messages I’m trying to communicate,” says Sevana.

Sevana is part of the In.Digg.Nation Collective, the label and management company founded by GRAMMY-nominated Protoje.

Sevana’s “Nobody Man” is available on all digital platforms: https://orcd.co/sevana

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Aug 01 – Rote Fabrik, Zurich, Switzerland

Aug 09 – Boomtown, UK

Aug 17 – Rototom Sunsplash, Benicassim, Spain

FOLLOW:

https://instagram.com/callmesevana

https://www.facebook.com/callmesevana/