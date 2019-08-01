Newcomer Indie Allen, a soulful and sensual falsetto reggae singer, teams with Chris Tijera, a lyrical bachata artist with a unique rhythmic voice, for the new single, “Lose Control.” The combination of island vibes, Reggae and Bachata, blends perfectly for a mystical and harmonically-rich collaboration that’s sublime for the summertime.

“Lose Control” is about a goddess who drives the heart crazy and leaves you wanting more of her. Like 90’s R&B, the song blends like an ode to women that makes your heart melt.

Originally from Montego Bay, Jamaica, Indie Allen has seen tragedy in Jamaica and experienced personal loss. Musically, he draws inspiration from his experiences with hopes of building a platform where he inspires others. Like many artists from Jamaica, he wants to spread peace and love throughout his country and the world.

“Lose Control” was released on YB Record. Stream the single below!