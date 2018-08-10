Video: Jonny Blaze x Stadic – Show Off Ft. Shenseea, Samantha J & Azaryah

Jonny Blaze x Stadic recently released a music video for “Show Off,” their latest single featuring Shenseea, Samantha J, and Azaryah.

Fueled by chart-topping producer’s dynamic sound of Island and EDM, the new dancehall anthem brings together the versatility and sexy vibes of “Tight Skirt” hitmaker Samantha J, dynamic Jamaican Sireen Shenseea and Trinidadian rapper/singer Azaryah.

“Show Off” is a movement as it carries the vibe needed for a turn-up, especially in the summer.

Watch the below video as they ladies and cast members give us life with their sexy dance moves.