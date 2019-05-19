It wouldn’t be the summer without another string of hit singles from platinum certified rapper YFN Lucci. The Atlanta native has just released his latest offering called “All Night Long,” which is set to appear on his upcoming project.

This time around, he enlisted the help of R&B singer Trey Songz to collaborate on the track.

“All Night Long” is a new speed for Lucci. Produced by Grammy-winning duo Ayo & Keyz, alongside platinum producer Hitmaka, it’s a sultry sex song with a nice beat, utilizing the track from Case’s 2001 R&B hit single, “I’m Missing You.”

A rhythmic banger, the song displays the opposite of Lucci’s usual “street style” rapping. And adding Trey Songz’s was just the icing on the cake.

Lucci’s other hits never had lyrics similar to, “I can’t wait to make you my fiancé.” It’s this type of vulnerability that makes “All Night Long” different from “Keys to the Streets,” “Everyday We Lit,” and “Heartless.”

If this is what Lucci is coming out of the gate with, it’s safe to say that it’s going to be exciting to hear what else he has in store for us.

“All Night Long” is out on all platforms and currently making waves on radio.