The Queen and Ethiopian goddess Lola Monroe is back in the limelight with the energetic and sassy new single, “Blah Blah,” featuring Terell Britt. “Blah Blah” is a fun and vibrant song to end the summer with Lola Monroe delivering bars with intricate wordplay and boastful whims, due to her recent success expanded into a full-time entrepreneur. This single is also meant to capture the collective energy women in hip hop have been bringing in 2019, which has more than met the men.

“Blah Blah” follows up to her commercially successful documentary series on E! titled “The Platinum Life,” which follows Lola through her journey to balance life, family, and the highly anticipated reintroduction of her music. Her sound is authentically curated by utilizing her unique tone and vocal prowess as an instrument that demands the industry to stand up and take notice of the return of Queen Roe.

Expanding her reach into music starting 2009 to today, Lola has made appearances on 106 & Park, The BET Awards with a Best New Female Hip Hop Award nomination, A documentary series on E!, and many more! Collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Cassie, King Los, Christina Milian, and Trina also speak volumes to the reach she has accrued throughout her career.

However, in 2019, “Blah Blah,” produced by Yonni, marks the return of Lola Monroe recapturing her throne as the Queen! Join the Queen on her glorious return to the music scene by the streaming the new single below!

