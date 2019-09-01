Hip Hop mogul Nas releases a music video for “No Bad Energy,” a track off of his latest project, ‘The Lost Tapes 2.’

The rapper debuted ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ mixtape as a follow up to his 2002 popular project ‘The Lost Tapes.’ The collection includes records from over the years and collaborations with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Pete Rock, The Alchemist, RZA and others. Now, the New York rapper has teamed up with director Vincent Lou in creating the visual for the opening track off the recent project.

The luxurious video shows Nas in a tropical paradise gazing over the beautiful outdoors, filled with beaches and greenery. This song is about reflecting positivity and being surrounding by good vibes only. Nas’ cadence and outspoken wordplay are what make him a staple within the hip hop community.

Recently, Nas sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show and talked about the back story behind “The Lost Tapes 2” cuts like “No Bad Energy.”

“They were just sitting there, and I always thought I’d come back to them and finish them up later, but it never happened,” he states. “So, I’m sitting here with all these songs starting to pile up and I’m like, ‘Oh I did a “Lost Tapes” album 17 years ago, I think it’s time for another one.”

‘Nasty Nas’ is known for his candid and thought-provoking lyrics and has never been afraid to rap about the tough issues, which is why he has had a lasting career and is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Nas plans on releasing two more installments of “The Lost Tapes” series, which is coming soon. Watch his new lavish music video for “No Bad Energy” out now.