ICONOLOGY - EP - Missy Elliott

Title: ICONOLOGY - EP

Artist: Missy Elliott

  • Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
  • Release Date: 2019-08-23
  • Explicitness: explicit
  • Country: USA
  • Track Count: 5

  • ℗ 2019 Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International Inc. f

Tracks

Title Artist Time
1
Throw It Back Missy Elliott 3:12 USD 1.29
2
Cool Off Missy Elliott 2:15 USD 1.29
3
DripDemeanor (feat. Sum1) Missy Elliott 3:52 USD 1.29
4
Why I Still Love You Missy Elliott 2:49 USD 1.29
5
Why I Still Love You (Acapella Missy Elliott 2:40 USD 1.29

Missy Elliott can’t lose!

The legendary artist, producer, and songwriter dropped off her long-awaited, much-anticipated new project, Iconology, her first in almost 15 years, and it’s a banger.

The five songs set will give you a feeling of nostalgia as the set features Missy’s classic hip hop and R&B sound with a modern edge. The Opus also includes the Acapella “Why I Still Love You,” in addition to production from longtime collaborator Timbaland.

Elliott will appear at the MTV Video Music Awards; she is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her contributions for music.