Missy Elliott can’t lose!

The legendary artist, producer, and songwriter dropped off her long-awaited, much-anticipated new project, Iconology, her first in almost 15 years, and it’s a banger.

The five songs set will give you a feeling of nostalgia as the set features Missy’s classic hip hop and R&B sound with a modern edge. The Opus also includes the Acapella “Why I Still Love You,” in addition to production from longtime collaborator Timbaland.

Elliott will appear at the MTV Video Music Awards; she is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her contributions for music.