Title: ICONOLOGY - EP
Artist: Missy Elliott
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Release Date: 2019-08-23
- Explicitness: explicit
- Country: USA
- Track Count: 5
- ℗ 2019 Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International Inc. f
Tracks
Missy Elliott can’t lose!
The legendary artist, producer, and songwriter dropped off her long-awaited, much-anticipated new project, Iconology, her first in almost 15 years, and it’s a banger.
The five songs set will give you a feeling of nostalgia as the set features Missy’s classic hip hop and R&B sound with a modern edge. The Opus also includes the Acapella “Why I Still Love You,” in addition to production from longtime collaborator Timbaland.
Elliott will appear at the MTV Video Music Awards; she is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her contributions for music.