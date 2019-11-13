The Game reveals the music video for his Anderson .Paak-assisted single, “Stainless.”

In the clip, directed by Aaron “A.G.” Green, the West Coast artists roll up in style, both in Lamborghinis, as they hit the block in Los Angeles to politic with friends and cruise the neighborhood.

Produced by Big Duke, “Stainless” will appear on The Game’s forthcoming album, ‘Born 2 Rap,’ due out November 29, 2019 via Entertainment One/5th Amendment/Prolific Records.

Watch the “Stainless” visual below:

The Game’s prior album 1992 debuted #1 on Billboard’s “Top Rap Albums Chart” and tied Drake for most #1 album debuts since the chart began in 2004. Also, the album gave The Game his eighth #1 on Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart” tying him for third with 2Pac and Lil Wayne amongst all acts.