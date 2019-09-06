HIP HOP ROYALTY GOING APESH*T

Recently, WETv’s GUHHATL (Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta) season 3 concluded with an array of unanswered questions. Will Bow Wow ever find love? Will Deb and The Brat ever be able to tame and help ReeMarkable? And lastly, how is ReeMarkable’s music career since turning down the boot camp? Well, fortunately, we can answer one of the questions.

Drum roll, please …..

ReeMarkable’s career is doing just fine with or without the artist boot camp. If you’re not up to speed just yet, ReeMarkable is the daughter of legendary Eazy E of N.W.A. Just this year, ReeMarkable joined the cast of GUHHATL (probably in lieu of gaining national presence). Since the season premiere, it’s been a real rollercoaster surrounding ReeMarkable and her fellow castmates; however, she came through fighting like the lion she often relates to.

She recently released the single, APESH*T on all digital platforms. The record is upbeat tempo produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, 30 Roc and co-written by Grammy Award-winning writer, London Jae. With all of these Grammy award winners surrounding her, we’re rooting for ReeMarkable’s success to be next in line.

Check out the single APESH*T below and let us know your thoughts.