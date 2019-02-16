Sean Paul – Shot & Wine Ft. Stefflon Don

Grammy award-winning Dancehall legend, Sean Paul, delivers a fiery new music video for his reggae-pop single “Shot & Wine” Ft. Stefflon Don.

In the clip, SP combines his smoothness with Stefflon’s care-free swagger for a playful and vibing collaboration.

“Shot & Wine” follows Sean’s recent David Guetta produced hit “Mad Love” and his Jhene Aiko collaboration “Naked Truth.”

In addition to the newly released video, Sean Paul launched a new eyewear collaboration with designer Lorena Campos. The multi-platinum dancehall singer and producer, known for his iconic look and unique eyewear has teamed with the Vogue Brazil fashion contributor and designer to create The Sean Paul x Lorena Campos Collection, high-end frames and lenses that epitomize style for all. The collection plays with transparencies, gray, black and pink hues and offers a gender-neutral style. Shop the collection here.

One of the most instantly recognizable voices in music, Sean has been responsible for an unbroken string of massive hit singles in the past 2 years, including “Body” featuring Migos, the worldwide hit “No Lie” featuring Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye,” which spent nine weeks at number one in the UK charts and, of course, his Grammy-nominated #1 Billboard global smash with Sia, “Cheap Thrills”. It’s fair to say that Sean has rarely been away from the higher reaches of the charts and indeed last year he was presented with a disc from the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) for selling a staggering 26 million records.