Sting & Shaggy – Just One Lifetime

Music icons Sting and Shaggy follow up the visual for “Don’t Make Me Wait” with a new animated music video for the song, “Just One Lifetime.”

The record serves as the second release from their collaborative, island-influenced album, 44/876, which reflects the duo’s mutual love of Jamaica – its music, the spirit of the people and vibrancy of its culture.

The animated video was directed and animated by Judit Boor.

Catch Sting & Shaggy on The 44/876 Tour in North America this fall.

Sting and Shaggy were initially introduced by Martin Kierszenbaum, who is Sting’s manager and Shaggy’s former A&R executive. After Sting heard a new track that Shaggy was working on, they decided to go into the studio together.