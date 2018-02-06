Sting & Shaggy – Don’t Make Me Wait

Shaggy takes his collaborator Sting to Kingston, Jamaica to film their new video for their single, “Don’t Make Me Wait.”

Directed by Gil Green (Nicki Minaj, Drake, John Legend), the visual help celebrates the duo’s mutual love of Jamaica showcasing the hustle and bustle as well as love, happiness, attractions, and other beauties of the island as they play pool, dominos, and more. It’s one of those clips that make you wish you were there also!

“Don’t Make Me Wait” is the first single from their collaborative, island-influenced album, 44/876, which reflects the duo’s mutual love of Jamaica – its music, the spirit of the people and vibrancy of its culture.

Sting and Shaggy were initially introduced by Martin Kierszenbaum, who is Sting’s manager and Shaggy’s former A&R executive. After Sting heard a new track that Shaggy was working on, they decided to go into the studio together. Initially, the plan was to only record “Don’t Make Me Wait,” but the rhythms, lyrics, and melodies flowed readily between these two accomplished musicians and, as a result, more new songs emerged.

The artists were joined in the studio by musicians and writers from Jamaica and New York including the legendary Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie, dancehall sensation Aidonia, DJ Agent Sasco and Sting’s longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller as well as writers Tyrantula, Dwayne “iLLwayno” Shippy, Shane “Gold Tips” Hoosong, Machine Gun Funk and Patexx. The sessions were produced by Sting International, who has previously worked with Shaggy on global smashes such as “Carolina,” “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me,” and Executive Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum who has previously written/produced songs for Sting, Madonna and Lady Gaga. Sting International, Robert “Hitmixer” Orton and Tony Lake mixed 44/876.

Sting & Shaggy performed “Don’t Make Me Wait” at the recent Grammy Awards in New York City and they also followed with a performance at the NFL’s Superbowl Tailgate event that aired on NBC this past Sunday.