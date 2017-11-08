Tamar Braxton, 40, recently filed for divorce from her husband of almost nine years, Vincent Herbert, citing irreconcilable differences for their split.

Prior to filing papers in a Los Angeles court, the relationship was rumored to be on a downhill slide. A low point in their marriage came in August of last year when police were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta in response to a domestic dispute, which Herbert allegedly bit Tamar’s finger.

Now, Tamar’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, is voicing her concerns publicly about her daughter’s safety.

“I don’t really have anything to say to Vince,” she tells TMZ cameras before adding, “Only one thing, keep his hands off my child, stop before he hurts her or kills her.”

She continued: “I love Vince, but I don’t want him to kill my child, as simple as that, stop.”

Asked if she would support Tamar if she decided to take Vince back (he hopes to reconcile), she adds, “I think he needs to go and get counseling.”

Vince or anyone from his camp has yet to comment publicly.

Along with the divorce filing, Tamar is also requesting full custody of their four-year-old son Logan, and she also asked a judge to deny spousal support to Herbert, who is also her manager, should he file a motion for help with finances. She also implied that there was no prenuptial agreement.

Tamar attended the 2017 Soul Train Awards over the weekend, her first appearance since filing for divorce.