Couple Alert: Are Quavo & Saweetie a Thing?

Rising rapstress Saweetie isn’t just Quavo’s love interest in his new video “Workin Me,” she’s also the leading lady in his life, according to reports.

Saweetie (25) and the Migos member (27) are a thing, according to The Shade Room. “We reached out to a source connected to the two and confirmed they are indeed dating!” writes the popular social media gossip page.

The reported couple was seen during Jeremy Scott’s show at NYC Fashion Week on Friday.

They were also seen together on what seems like a double date at an after-party for the “Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour” in New York in late August with Cardi B and Offset.

Quavo reportedly hand-chose Saweetie to be the leading lady in his “Workin Me” video. “I ain’t want it to be a model search. I wanted it to be somebody that you can put in the video and tell you, ‘Dang, she really worked you to that spot,’” he said in an interview with Hot 97. “She just did an awesome job and she pretty. She’s beautiful, so why not?”

