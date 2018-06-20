Kehlani Accepts Her Ex Kyrie Irving’s Social Media Apology

A chapter is officially done in the drama that was the messy 2016 breakup between R&B songstress Kehlani and NBA all-star Kyrie Irving.

Earlier this week, the hooper posted a very public apology on his IG page apologizing to Kehlani for the breakup, which lead to a suicide attempt by Kehlani after people bullied and accused her of cheating on Kyrie with PARTNEXTDOOR. Now over two years later, Kehlani has moved on, but the traumatic incident is often brought up to her by Kyrie’s fans and her critics on social media and at concerts.

In his IG post, which featured a picture of the pair, Kyrie expressed he was sorry about how the whole situation went down, and defended Kehlani against those (young males, especially) who continue to taunt her. He also cleared up the rumor that Kelani didn’t cheat on him. “When it starts affecting real-life progress, the s**t has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, (and) this is long overdue,” he wrote.

@kehlani I’m sorry, i know this is long over due. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure, SN: And also add that we are public figures now on this social media monster of a platform. I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it’s still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I’m hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullshit. The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly. I’m hearing people are showing up to shows and being disruptive while she performs and when it starts affecting real life progress, the shit has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, & this is long overdue. We only try our hardest to be great humans and the fact that I can love her for how beautiful she is a privilege in its own right, I’m grateful. I want to see her and all individuals be who they truthfully are, unapologetically.

Kehlani replied to the touching post, writing, “The dopest part about this was the acknowledgment of his responsibly of leading young men that love him (and) go hard for him, that he has a responsibility to put his foot down where he (sees) fit. I appreciate it no matter how long it took.”