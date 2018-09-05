Nicki Minaj Says Likes To Get It In ‘3x A Night’ With Her Man

Ever since hosting her Queen radio show, Nicki Minaj has been getting very candid about other celebs’ business AND her own.

As a recent guest on ‘Ellen,’ the “Chun-Li” singer revealed intimate deets on the daytime talk show about her dating life, saying she insists on having sex three times a night when she’s in a relationship. She attributes her high sex drive to having a busy schedule.

“If you have someone that you don’t see on a regular basis… if you see them once or twice a week, then yeah, three times a night!” Minaj told Ellen. “When I see you, three times a night! And if you can’t hang, goodbye. I’m not wasting my time.”

And speaking of time, Nicki doesn’t want hers wasted, so she says she prefers to rush through foreplay, and insists there be “no more than a half an hour between” each sex session. “Definitely get to it,” she added. “Do your foreplay stuff, do what you’ve have to do and hurry up. I ain’t got time for all of that.”

And when the three sessions are over, don’t even think about spooning – the singer/rapper says she “hates cuddling after.” “Once I get mine, if I feel really really great, then leave me alone!”

Well, she IS a busy woman with on tight schedule!

