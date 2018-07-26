Aww! Beyonce Shares New Pic of Twins Sir and Rumi

The Carters (Beyonce & Jay-Z) are living their best lives as they trek across the world on their “On the Run II Tour,” often taking time out to rest and vacay in between tour stops.

They’ve shared new vacation photos on Beyoncé’s official website, mostly of the power couple as they relish on yachts and beaches on European waters in between stops on the European leg of the tour. However, one picture shows a clearer picture of the 13-month-old twins Sir and Rumi, who are growing up so fast!

The picture finds Beyonce holding both twins on her lap, each beaming and looking healthy, happy, and oh so cute!

Visit Beyonce.com to check the rest of the Carters’ European vacation photos.