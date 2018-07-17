Teyana Taylor Talks Threesomes With Her Husband; Claps Back at Fan

Despite the sloppy roll-out of Teyana Taylor’s album K.T.S.E., the promo run continues as Taylor makes her radio rounds. Last week, she visited Hot 97 and cleared the air about a certain album cut, specifically track five, “3Way” which details a ménage à trois.

Lyrics include, “I’ma take off my skirt then she gon’ touch me right there / then it’s gon’ be your turn, so, baby, don’t you be scared.” When asked about the song in the interview (which starts at 28:56), Taylor cleared the air about her intimate life, saying the group participation doesn’t happen all the time.

“I think that’s the mix-up. People hear it and it’s a thing like every day we taking bitches down,” she said. “That’s not that. It be those times…like when we on vacation, our anniversary, like certain times [only].” She went on the say the other women are there to please her, also. “People think it’s a thing like ‘you’re doing it to keep your husband’ or ‘you’re doing it because you’re giving him what he wants’. Like what if it’s my idea?” she explained.

Following the interview, many Teyana fans voiced their disdain for her being so candid and disagreeing with her “group sex” lifestyle, especially as a married woman. However, Teyana clapped back at one fan particular, @OGCaliShauna, who wrote:

“A few weeks ago @TEYANATAYLOR and @imanshumpert were relationship goals. Now I just feel like her interview was tasteless and shows a lack of self-respect. Let this be a lesson. What you and your husband do should be left in the room.”

Teyana replied to the comment, defending her fluid sex life saying

“Let what be a lesson petunia!? 😂 I’m not losing any sleep at night over UR opinion. Just because I, ME I repeat ME enjoy bussin bitches down from time to time w/ MY HUSBAND, doesn’t mean I don’t respect “self”. SO, u should go and enjoy ur wack ass sex life & stay out of mine 🙃”