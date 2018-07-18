Back in Sept 2016, we reported the rumor that Faith Evans and Stevie J were dating via some incriminating “evidence.” The two were visibly working on music together, but they looked like they were also mixing business with pleasure.

Well, the buzz died down for almost two years and we didn’t hear much about this alleged romance…until now.

Today (July 18), TMZ reports Evans and Stevie wed in Las Vegas last night! According to the celebrity publication, the couple eloped in Vegas, getting married in a hotel room surrounded by a few close family and friends. Apparently, on the singer and producer’s marriage license, Faith took Stevie’s last name, and the proof is in a lovey tweet they exchanged on Tuesday (July 17).

Stevie tweeted, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Faith replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

This news comes after Stevie released a behind-the-scenes clip of a steamy visual for Faith’s forthcoming single “A Minute” (due out July 27th); the video shows the couple getting very intimate with playful bedroom play.

While this news comes as a surprise for many, it’s actually understandable; Faith and Stevie have known each other since the early 90s when they both were with Bad Boy Records, Faith as an artist, and Stevie as her husband’s Biggie Smalls’ producer. They are rumored to have dated shortly after Biggie died, and then rekindled a romance shortly in 2016, and again more recently, which led to them now being married.

And we bet you’re wondering: what does Joseline think about all this? Well, in response to the news, she posted a texting conversation with someone in her phone known as “A**hole” (assumed to be Stevie). Dated June 17th, the text convo starts with Stevie allegedly asking Joseline if she will marry him and Joseline responded, “I’m actually trying to marry someone else I really like. I’m sorry. I tried it with you. I’m liking some one else a lot.”

Stevie allegedly replied back with his classic petty insult, saying in a series of tweets, “Coo [sic]. Damn. I love you Joseline. You stupid little b—h.” Joseline captioned the post, “Happy honey moon [sic] 😂😂😂😂 Petty Wednesday.”

Whew child, messy!

However (if this isn’t a PR stunt) a huge congrats go out to Faith and Stevie!….we think.