Video: Nas – ‘Everything’ Feat. Kanye West & The-Dream

Nas unleashes a new music video for “Everything,” a song that features appearances from Kanye West and R&B singer, songwriter, and producer The-Dream.

The tragic short film themes around the bond between a grandmother and her grandson. “Remember where you come from. It will keep you safe,” says the Grandmother.

During a trip to a bodega, the Grandson gets into a confrontation with the store owner, who accuses him and his friends of stealing. The police are called, and the young and his boys flee the scene, but he gets killed. Nas, who dons a dashiki, narrates the heartbreaking story.

“Everything” is lifted from Nas’s 2018 album, ‘Nasir.’

