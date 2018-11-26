Shaggy Tells His Lady to “Use Me”

Legendary reggae artist Shaggy returns with the feel-good new single, “Use Me” via 300 Entertainment and Brooklyn Knights Entertainment.

While the production makes you feel like you need to be on an island somewhere kicking up sand, the lyrics showcase Shaggy’s desire to be present for his lady emotionally and physically, letting us know that anything less is pointless to him and their relationship. Shaggy’s unique delivery glows with the blissful production and displays why he remains one of the most important figures in dancehall.

“Use Me” follows Shaggy’s summer hit “Why,” featuring Massari, and serves as the first single off the Grammy winner’s upcoming 2019 album. The project will follow his joint album with Sting called 44/876, which is currently RIAA certified Gold.

