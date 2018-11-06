Kiara Simone Drops Remix to “Drip Too Hard” By Lil Baby & Gunna

Up-and-coming female rapper Kiara Simone has been making a lot of waves lately. With the release of her latest mixtape “XIV,” she’s decided to drop a remix to Lil Baby & Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard.”

Rather than a remix, Kiara’s version of “Drip Too Hard” is a true freestyle. However, she’s able to maneuver through the song to make it work for her. Surprisingly, she was able to make the song her own, transforming it into a different vibe. Her success lies in her ability to make listeners forget about the previous version, eliminating a need to compare.

Featured as a Nominee Talent at the BET Awards, Kiara Simone is a DMV native who has been applauded as a dope lyricist and freestyler. With appearances on “The Real” and “Wild N’ Out” under her belt, she was also given a guest spot on Jay Rock’s The Big Redemption Tour.

People mostly remember Kiara for her BET freestyle, in which she spelled out the last word of each bar while still rhyming.

Kiara Simone’s latest mixtape “XIV” is currently available on iTunes.