Shakira, the Colombian powerhouse, has entranced the world with her infectious beats, electrifying stage presence, and unparalleled vocal prowess. With a career spanning decades, she has solidified her status as a global icon and one of the most influential figures in the music industry. In this article, we embark on a rhythmic journey through the Top 10 Best Shakira Songs of All Time, celebrating the diversity and innovation that define her remarkable musical catalog. From the hypnotic hip-shaking rhythms of “Hips Don’t Lie” to the heartfelt balladry of “Underneath Your Clothes,” each track serves as a testament to Shakira’s boundless talent and creative vision. Whether she’s exploring themes of love, empowerment, or social justice, Shakira’s music resonates on a deeply personal level, transcending cultural boundaries and uniting listeners around the globe. As we delve into this curated selection of her greatest hits, prepare to be transported to a world where every melody is an invitation to dance, every lyric a window into the soul, and every performance a testament to the enduring power of music. Join us as we pay homage to the indelible mark that Shakira has left on the musical landscape and celebrate the timeless classics that have earned her a place in the hearts of millions.

1. Chantaje

“Chantaje,” a dynamic collaboration between Shakira and Colombian reggaeton sensation Maluma, stands tall as one of Shakira’s most electrifying hits. Released in 2016 as part of her eleventh studio album “El Dorado,” the song effortlessly blends infectious reggaeton beats with Shakira’s signature vocals, creating an irresistible fusion of pop and urban rhythms.

With its seductive lyrics and pulsating melody, “Chantaje” became an instant global sensation, topping charts across Latin America and making waves internationally. Its accompanying music video, featuring Shakira and Maluma in a stylish game of cat and mouse, captivated audiences with its sleek visuals and steamy chemistry.

Beyond its commercial success, “Chantaje” showcases Shakira’s versatility as an artist, seamlessly transitioning between Spanish and English lyrics while maintaining her distinctive sound. The song’s infectious energy and catchy chorus have solidified its status as a timeless classic, earning it a top spot among Shakira’s most beloved tracks.

Whether it’s heating up the dance floor or dominating the airwaves, “Chantaje” continues to reign supreme as one of Shakira’s most popular and unforgettable songs, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.

2. Hips Don’t Lie

“Hips Don’t Lie” is not just a song; it’s a cultural phenomenon that propelled Shakira to global superstardom. Released in 2006 as the lead single from her album “Oral Fixation, Vol. 2,” this infectious anthem took the world by storm with its irresistible blend of Latin rhythms, reggaeton beats, and Shakira’s trademark belly dancing-inspired moves.

From its iconic opening trumpet riff to its catchy chorus, “Hips Don’t Lie” exudes an irresistible energy that gets everyone on their feet. The song’s playful lyrics, celebrating the universal language of body movement, struck a chord with audiences worldwide, transcending language barriers and becoming an instant party favorite.

The collaboration with Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean added an extra layer of dynamism to the track, blending his smooth rhymes with Shakira’s powerhouse vocals. Together, they created a musical masterpiece that dominated the charts, earning numerous accolades and cementing its place in pop culture history.

But perhaps the most enduring legacy of “Hips Don’t Lie” is its celebration of diversity and body positivity, embracing the beauty of different cultures and body types. With its infectious rhythm and empowering message, this iconic anthem continues to reign as one of Shakira’s most beloved and timeless songs, reminding us all that when it comes to dancing, hips truly don’t lie.

3. She Wolf

“She Wolf” emerged as a bold departure for Shakira, showcasing her willingness to experiment with new sounds and styles. Released in 2009 as the lead single from her album of the same name, “She Wolf” captivated listeners with its innovative blend of electronic beats, synth-pop elements, and Shakira’s signature vocals.

The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of a woman embracing her inner wildness and independence, exploring themes of freedom and self-discovery. Shakira’s hypnotic delivery, combined with the pulsating rhythm and infectious hooks, creates an irresistible sonic experience that draws listeners into her untamed world.

Accompanied by a visually striking music video featuring Shakira in various animalistic personas, “She Wolf” further solidified its status as a pop culture phenomenon. The video’s surreal imagery and Shakira’s mesmerizing choreography captivated audiences, earning millions of views and sparking a dance craze around the globe.

“She Wolf” not only showcased Shakira’s artistic evolution but also pushed the boundaries of mainstream pop music, inspiring a new generation of artists to embrace experimentation and individuality. Its infectious energy and empowering message continue to resonate with fans, making it one of Shakira’s most iconic and enduring songs.

4. Try Everything

“Try Everything” stands out in Shakira’s repertoire as a spirited anthem of resilience and determination. Featured in the 2016 Disney animated film “Zootopia,” the song captured the hearts of audiences with its uplifting message and infectious melody.

With its catchy chorus and empowering lyrics, “Try Everything” encourages listeners to embrace challenges and persevere in the face of adversity. Shakira’s dynamic vocals breathe life into the song, infusing it with a sense of optimism and hope that resonates with listeners of all ages.

The song’s inclusion in “Zootopia” further enhanced its appeal, as it perfectly complemented the film’s themes of self-discovery and overcoming obstacles. Its upbeat tempo and inspiring message served as a perfect match for the movie’s adventurous spirit, earning it praise from both critics and audiences alike.

Beyond its success in the film, “Try Everything” became a chart-topping hit in its own right, showcasing Shakira’s ability to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level. Its infectious energy and empowering lyrics continue to inspire listeners around the world, making it a standout track in Shakira’s illustrious career.

5. Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is more than just a song; it’s a global celebration of unity and the unbreakable spirit of the human race. Released as the official anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, this infectious track became an instant sensation, capturing the hearts of millions around the world.

Shakira’s vibrant vocals and the song’s irresistible African-inspired rhythms create an electrifying fusion of pop and traditional music. With its catchy chorus and uplifting lyrics, “Waka Waka” embodies the essence of joy and camaraderie, encouraging listeners to come together and embrace the thrill of competition.

The song’s accompanying music video, featuring scenes of Shakira dancing against the backdrop of diverse cultures and landscapes, further reinforced its message of unity and diversity. Its colorful visuals and infectious choreography inspired fans to join in the celebration, transcending language and cultural barriers.

“Waka Waka” quickly soared to the top of the charts in over 20 countries, solidifying its status as one of Shakira’s most iconic and beloved songs. Beyond its commercial success, the song’s legacy endures as a timeless anthem of hope and resilience, reminding us all of the power of music to unite and inspire positive change.

6. Whenever, Wherever

“Whenever, Wherever” is the quintessential Shakira song that propelled her to international superstardom. Released in 2001 as the lead single from her English debut album “Laundry Service,” this infectious track captivated audiences with its irresistible blend of world music influences, pop sensibilities, and Shakira’s distinctive voice.

From its opening notes, “Whenever, Wherever” exudes a sense of wanderlust and freedom, inviting listeners on a journey of self-discovery and adventure. The song’s catchy melody and infectious chorus, combined with Shakira’s hypnotic vocals, create an unforgettable musical experience that transcends language and cultural barriers.

But it wasn’t just the music that made “Whenever, Wherever” a global phenomenon; its accompanying music video also played a crucial role. Featuring Shakira dancing in exotic locations with her trademark belly-dancing moves, the video captivated audiences with its vibrant visuals and infectious energy, earning millions of views and becoming a cultural touchstone.

“Whenever, Wherever” topped the charts in numerous countries around the world, cementing Shakira’s status as a global pop icon. Its enduring popularity and timeless appeal continue to make it one of Shakira’s most beloved and iconic songs, reminding us all to embrace life’s adventures and seize every moment, whenever, wherever.

7. Can’t Remember to Forget You

“Can’t Remember to Forget You” is a captivating collaboration between Shakira and Barbadian superstar Rihanna that made waves upon its release in 2014. Fusing rock, reggae, and pop influences, this sizzling track showcases the powerhouse vocals of both artists and their undeniable chemistry.

From its opening guitar riff to its infectious chorus, “Can’t Remember to Forget You” is a bold declaration of passion and desire. The song’s lyrics explore the struggle of trying to move on from a past love, juxtaposed with a catchy melody that makes it impossible to forget.

The accompanying music video, featuring Shakira and Rihanna in sultry and playful scenes, further fueled the song’s allure, captivating audiences with its steamy visuals and undeniable charisma.

“Can’t Remember to Forget You” was a commercial success, topping charts in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its infectious energy and irresistible hook. Its bold fusion of genres and dynamic vocal performances make it a standout in Shakira’s discography, showcasing her ability to push musical boundaries while delivering undeniable hits.

8. Perro Fiel

“Perro Fiel” is a fiery collaboration between Shakira and Nicky Jam that blazed its way into the hearts of fans in 2017. Part of Shakira’s eleventh studio album, “El Dorado,” this reggaeton-infused track is a testament to her versatility as an artist.

With its pulsating beat and infectious melody, “Perro Fiel” is a celebration of passion and desire. The song’s lyrics explore the theme of loyalty in love, with Shakira’s dynamic vocals conveying both vulnerability and strength.

The music video, featuring Shakira and Nicky Jam in a colorful and exotic setting, perfectly complements the song’s energetic vibe. Their chemistry on screen adds an extra layer of intensity to the track, captivating viewers and further solidifying its status as a fan favorite.

“Perro Fiel” became a chart-topping hit in multiple countries, showcasing Shakira’s ability to seamlessly blend Latin rhythms with contemporary pop sounds. Its infectious energy and catchy chorus make it a standout in her discography, earning it a top spot among her most beloved songs.

9. Clandestino

“Clandestino” is a captivating collaboration between Shakira and Maluma that took the music world by storm upon its release in 2018. This reggaeton-infused track, featured on Shakira’s album “El Dorado,” is a sultry anthem of forbidden love and clandestine rendezvous.

With its infectious beat and hypnotic melody, “Clandestino” transports listeners to a world of passion and intrigue. Shakira’s soulful vocals, combined with Maluma’s smooth delivery, create a dynamic interplay that is both sensual and electrifying.

The song’s lyrics tell the story of two lovers who must keep their relationship hidden from the world, adding an element of danger and excitement to their romance. Despite the risks, they are drawn to each other like magnets, unable to resist the irresistible pull of their forbidden desires.

The accompanying music video, shot in vibrant locations with stunning visuals, further enhances the song’s allure, immersing viewers in the world of the clandestine lovers. Their chemistry on screen is palpable, adding depth and emotion to the narrative.

“Clandestino” quickly became a chart-topping hit, captivating audiences with its infectious energy and irresistible charm. Its seamless blend of Latin rhythms and contemporary pop sounds showcases Shakira’s versatility as an artist, solidifying its status as one of her most beloved and iconic songs.

10. La Tortura

“La Tortura” is a scintillating collaboration between Shakira and Alejandro Sanz that took the music world by storm upon its release in 2005. This fiery track, featured on Shakira’s album “Fijación Oral, Vol. 1,” is an anthem of heartbreak and resilience, infused with Latin rhythms and passionate vocals.

From its haunting guitar riff to its pulsating beat, “La Tortura” exudes raw emotion and intensity. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a love gone wrong, with Shakira’s powerful vocals conveying the pain and anguish of betrayal.

Alejandro Sanz’s soulful guest vocals add depth and texture to the track, creating a captivating interplay between the two artists. Their chemistry is palpable, adding an extra layer of emotion to the song’s narrative.

The accompanying music video, featuring Shakira and Alejandro Sanz in a dramatic and visually stunning setting, further enhances the song’s impact. Their performances are electrifying, drawing viewers into the tumultuous world of love and heartbreak.

“La Tortura” became an instant classic, topping charts around the world and earning critical acclaim for its passionate vocals and infectious melody. Its enduring popularity and timeless appeal make it a standout in Shakira’s discography, cementing its status as one of her most iconic and beloved songs.