In the realm of modern music, few artists have captivated audiences and pushed the boundaries of contemporary sound quite like The Weeknd. With his mesmerizing blend of R&B, pop, and alternative influences, he has carved out a distinct place in the musical landscape. As we delve into the top 10 best songs from his illustrious career, we embark on a journey through the emotive depths of his lyrical storytelling and the sonic landscapes he expertly crafts.

From his enigmatic beginnings uploading tracks anonymously to YouTube to his meteoric rise to superstardom, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) has consistently delivered hits that resonate with listeners on a profound level. Each song on this list represents a masterpiece, a testament to his unparalleled artistry and ability to evoke raw emotion through his music.

Whether it’s the haunting melodies of “Wicked Games,” the pulsating energy of “Blinding Lights,” or the introspective introspection of “The Hills,” The Weeknd’s discography is a treasure trove of sonic gems. As we celebrate his musical legacy, we invite you to join us on a nostalgic journey through his top 10 best songs, each one a testament to his enduring impact on the world of music.

1. Often

“Often” stands as a mesmerizing testament to The Weeknd’s artistry, capturing the essence of his seductive yet haunting style. Released in 2014 as part of his album “Beauty Behind the Madness,” this track quickly rose to the top of charts worldwide, cementing its status as one of The Weeknd’s most iconic songs. With its pulsating beat and sultry vocals, “Often” immerses listeners in a world of nocturnal desires and hedonistic indulgence.

The song’s captivating lyrics explore themes of lust, longing, and the allure of the forbidden, drawing listeners into a hypnotic trance. Its infectious chorus and hypnotic melody leave an indelible mark on the listener’s psyche, making it a standout track in The Weeknd’s extensive discography.

“Often” not only showcases The Weeknd’s unparalleled vocal prowess but also highlights his ability to craft meticulously layered productions that blend elements of R&B, pop, and electronic music seamlessly. Its enduring popularity is a testament to The Weeknd’s enduring influence on contemporary music and solidifies its place as one of his most beloved and revered songs of all time.

2. Heartless

“Heartless” emerges as a powerful anthem of emotional turmoil and self-destructive tendencies in The Weeknd’s repertoire. Released in 2019 as a lead single from his critically acclaimed album “After Hours,” the song immediately captured the attention of listeners worldwide with its raw intensity and infectious energy.

Set against a backdrop of pulsating synths and driving beats, “Heartless” delves into themes of hedonism, heartbreak, and the fleeting highs of fame. The Weeknd’s impassioned vocals convey a sense of desperation and disillusionment, painting a vivid portrait of a man grappling with inner demons and seeking solace in temporary distractions.

The song’s hook-laden chorus and addictive melody make it an instant earworm, while its unapologetic lyrics resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level. “Heartless” serves as a testament to The Weeknd’s ability to blend introspective lyricism with infectious pop sensibilities, resulting in a track that is both emotionally resonant and sonically captivating.

Its widespread acclaim and commercial success solidify “Heartless” as one of The Weeknd’s most popular and enduring songs, earning it a place among his greatest hits of all time.

3. Call Out My Name

“Call Out My Name” stands as a poignant ballad that showcases The Weeknd’s emotional depth and vocal prowess. Released in 2018 as part of his EP “My Dear Melancholy,” the song quickly garnered acclaim for its raw honesty and haunting melody.

Set against a backdrop of atmospheric production and minimalist instrumentation, “Call Out My Name” explores themes of heartbreak, betrayal, and the lingering pain of lost love. The Weeknd’s soulful delivery and evocative lyrics lay bare his vulnerability, as he grapples with the aftermath of a failed relationship.

The song’s chorus, with its haunting refrain of “So call out my name, call out my name when I kiss you so gently,” resonates with listeners on a visceral level, capturing the bittersweet agony of longing for someone who no longer belongs to you. Its emotive power is further amplified by The Weeknd’s impassioned vocal performance, which conveys a sense of raw anguish and longing.

“Call Out My Name” has since become a fan favorite and a staple in The Weeknd’s live performances, earning widespread praise for its emotional depth and sonic beauty. Its enduring popularity cements its status as one of The Weeknd’s most beloved and impactful songs of all time.

4. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

“I Feel It Coming,” featuring the iconic duo Daft Punk, is a mesmerizing collaboration that epitomizes The Weeknd’s ability to blend smooth vocals with futuristic production. Released in 2016 as part of his album “Starboy,” the track immediately captivated audiences with its infectious groove and irresistible melody.

Drawing inspiration from 80s funk and disco, “I Feel It Coming” transports listeners to a retro-futuristic landscape filled with shimmering synths and pulsating rhythms. The Weeknd’s silky-smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the infectious beat, while Daft Punk’s signature electronic elements add an otherworldly dimension to the song.

Lyrically, “I Feel It Coming” explores themes of desire, anticipation, and the thrill of newfound love. The Weeknd’s emotive delivery and heartfelt lyrics evoke a sense of euphoria and romantic longing, making it a perfect anthem for late-night drives or dance floor escapades.

With its undeniable charm and timeless appeal, “I Feel It Coming” quickly became one of The Weeknd’s biggest hits, topping charts around the world and earning widespread critical acclaim. Its seamless blend of retro and contemporary influences, combined with The Weeknd’s magnetic presence and Daft Punk’s electronic wizardry, solidifies its place as one of the most beloved and enduring songs in The Weeknd’s catalog.

5. Earned It

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14fAxjCW-fc

“Earned It” stands as a captivating blend of sensuality and vulnerability, showcasing The Weeknd’s ability to craft emotionally resonant ballads. Featured on the soundtrack of the blockbuster film “Fifty Shades of Grey” in 2015, the song quickly became synonymous with themes of passion and desire.

Set against a backdrop of lush orchestration and sultry melodies, “Earned It” exudes an air of sophistication and allure. The Weeknd’s velvety vocals glide effortlessly over the cinematic production, conveying a sense of yearning and devotion.

Lyrically, the song explores themes of love, lust, and the complexities of relationships. The Weeknd’s evocative lyrics paint a vivid picture of romantic longing and the desire to prove oneself worthy of affection.

“Earned It” received widespread acclaim upon its release, earning The Weeknd an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and solidifying his status as a powerhouse vocalist and songwriter. Its seductive charm and timeless appeal have made it a staple in The Weeknd’s live performances and a fan favorite among listeners worldwide.

With its intoxicating blend of soulful vocals, lush instrumentation, and evocative lyrics, “Earned It” remains one of The Weeknd’s most iconic and enduring songs, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture and reaffirming his status as a true musical visionary.

6. Save Your Tears

“Save Your Tears” emerges as a poignant anthem of resilience and self-empowerment within The Weeknd’s discography. Released in 2020 as part of his album “After Hours,” the song captivates audiences with its infectious energy and emotive storytelling.

Set against a backdrop of pulsating synths and driving beats, “Save Your Tears” channels a retro-pop vibe that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. The Weeknd’s dynamic vocals effortlessly convey a mix of vulnerability and defiance, as he reflects on a toxic relationship and the liberation found in letting go.

Lyrically, the song delves into themes of heartbreak, manipulation, and reclaiming one’s agency. The Weeknd’s evocative lyrics paint a vivid picture of emotional turmoil and the catharsis of breaking free from toxic patterns.

“Save Your Tears” received widespread acclaim upon its release, with critics praising its infectious melody and empowering message. Its catchy chorus and anthemic quality make it a standout track in The Weeknd’s expansive catalog, resonating with listeners on a deeply personal level.

With its irresistible blend of pop sensibilities and introspective lyricism, “Save Your Tears” solidifies its place as one of The Weeknd’s most memorable and impactful songs, inspiring listeners to embrace their strength and move forward with confidence.

7. Can’t Feel My Face

“Can’t Feel My Face” emerges as a vibrant and infectious pop anthem within The Weeknd’s repertoire, marking a departure from his signature dark and brooding sound. Released in 2015 as a single from his album “Beauty Behind the Madness,” the song quickly became a global sensation, dominating airwaves and dance floors alike.

Driven by funky basslines, pulsating rhythms, and irresistibly catchy melodies, “Can’t Feel My Face” exudes an undeniable energy and euphoria. The Weeknd’s smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the upbeat production, infusing the track with a sense of joy and exhilaration.

Lyrically, the song explores themes of infatuation, addiction, and the intoxicating highs of newfound love. The Weeknd’s playful yet provocative lyrics paint a vivid picture of reckless abandon and unbridled passion.

“Can’t Feel My Face” received widespread acclaim upon its release, earning The Weeknd numerous awards and nominations, including a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year. Its infectious chorus and danceable groove made it a staple in clubs and playlists around the world, solidifying its status as one of The Weeknd’s most iconic and enduring songs.

With its undeniable charisma and universal appeal, “Can’t Feel My Face” remains a standout moment in The Weeknd’s career, showcasing his versatility as an artist and his ability to captivate audiences across genres.

8. The Hills

“The Hills” emerges as a dark and brooding masterpiece within The Weeknd’s discography, captivating listeners with its haunting atmosphere and raw emotion. Released in 2015 as a single from his album “Beauty Behind the Madness,” the song quickly became a defining moment in The Weeknd’s career, showcasing his distinctive blend of R&B, pop, and electronic influences.

Driven by a hypnotic beat and ominous synths, “The Hills” immerses listeners in a world of hedonism, desire, and self-destructive tendencies. The Weeknd’s haunting vocals convey a sense of desperation and longing, as he navigates the murky depths of fame and excess.

Lyrically, the song explores themes of addiction, isolation, and the fleeting nature of pleasure. The Weeknd’s evocative lyrics paint a vivid picture of a man grappling with his demons and the consequences of his actions.

“The Hills” received widespread acclaim upon its release, topping charts around the world and earning The Weeknd critical praise for his innovative sound and introspective lyricism. Its dark and atmospheric production, combined with The Weeknd’s impassioned performance, make it a standout track in his repertoire.

With its haunting melody and emotionally charged vocals, “The Hills” remains one of The Weeknd’s most iconic and enduring songs, solidifying his status as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

9. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

“Starboy,” featuring the legendary duo Daft Punk, emerges as a bold declaration of artistic reinvention within The Weeknd’s discography. Released in 2016 as the lead single from his album of the same name, the song marked a departure from The Weeknd’s previous sound, embracing a more eclectic blend of pop, R&B, and electronic elements.

Driven by pulsating synths, infectious hooks, and a swaggering beat, “Starboy” exudes an air of confidence and self-assurance. The Weeknd’s smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the slick production, as he asserts his dominance and celebrates his ascent to superstardom.

Lyrically, the song serves as a reflection on fame, success, and the sacrifices required to achieve greatness. The Weeknd’s provocative lyrics offer glimpses into his world of excess and indulgence, juxtaposed with moments of introspection and vulnerability.

“Starboy” received widespread acclaim upon its release, topping charts around the world and earning The Weeknd critical praise for his bold experimentation and genre-defying approach. Its infectious energy and undeniable catchiness made it a standout track in his discography, while its collaboration with Daft Punk added an extra layer of mystique and allure.

With its dynamic production, memorable hooks, and charismatic performance, “Starboy” remains one of The Weeknd’s most iconic and impactful songs, solidifying his status as a true visionary in contemporary music.

10. Blinding Lights

“Blinding Lights” emerges as a euphoric and electrifying anthem within The Weeknd’s musical landscape, captivating audiences with its infectious energy and retro-futuristic charm. Released in 2019 as a single from his album “After Hours,” the song quickly became a global phenomenon, dominating charts and airwaves worldwide.

Driven by pulsating synths, driving beats, and an irresistibly catchy melody, “Blinding Lights” transports listeners to a neon-lit dreamscape filled with longing and desire. The Weeknd’s emotive vocals soar over the pulsating rhythm, as he navigates themes of love, escapism, and the thrill of the night.

Lyrically, the song serves as a testament to The Weeknd’s introspective lyricism, offering glimpses into his inner world of longing and emotional turmoil. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a man searching for solace and connection amidst the chaos of the city lights.

“Blinding Lights” received widespread acclaim upon its release, breaking numerous records and earning The Weeknd critical praise for his innovative sound and electrifying performance. Its infectious chorus and nostalgic synth-pop production made it a staple on radio stations and playlists worldwide, solidifying its status as one of The Weeknd’s most iconic and enduring songs.

With its irresistible charm and universal appeal, “Blinding Lights” remains a standout moment in The Weeknd’s career, reaffirming his status as one of the most influential artists of his generation.