Jah Cure & DJ Frass – Rotten Souls

Reggae star Jah Cure teams with DJ Frass Records for the silky and inspirational single, “Rotten Souls.”

The accompanying music video features an African ballet-styled dancer as Jah Cure delivers the thought-provoking lyrics, bringing more life and meaning to his words.

Hopefully, his words will touch a few bad souls and show them that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Rotten Souls” will is taken from DJ Frass Records’ mega-hits compilation, “Road To Success,” available now on all digital platforms!