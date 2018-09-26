Pleasure P – Bust A Whine Ft. Amara La Negra

Former Pretty Ricky member Pleasure P continues his solo career by enlisting fellow “Love & Hip Hop Miami” cast-member/artist Amara La Negra for the uptempo island collab, “Bust A Whine.”

Just as the pop-leaning, dancehall groove’s title suggests, the song will make you want to bust a slow whine wherever you are. “Bust a whine, all on the speaker / gimme a whine girl, bust a whine girl / When you whine, you give me fever,” Pleasure sings on the hook.

“Bust A Whine” follows Pleasure P’s previous release “Could You Love Me,” featuring Flo Rida.

Stream below: