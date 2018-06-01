R&B Music Videos

Pleasure P and Flo Rida Wants to Know ‘Could You Love Me’ In New Video

Posted on
pleasure-p-could-you-love-me-pt2

Far from his days in the early 2000s with quartet Pretty Ricky, Pleasure P continues his solo career with his new joint featuring Flo Rida called “Could You Love Me?”

In the clip, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star creates in the studio and cozies up with several beauties. Fellow “L&HH: Miami” star Amara La Negra makes an appearance and another Miamian Flo Rida cameos to spit his verse over the vivacious house/electro track.

Pleasure P is prepping a new album expected to arrive this summer.

Stream “Could You Love Me?” on Spotify or Apple Music.

Twitter: @Marcus_Cooper
IG: @pleasurep

