[PREMIERE] Che’Nelle – Love You Like Me (Remix) Ft. Konshens

International recording artist Che’Nelle premieres the fun lyric visual for the exciting track, “Love You Like Me (Remix),” featuring Konshens, today (Sept. 12) on Singersroom.

On the genre-crossing offering, the sexy songstress delivers intoxicating and empowering vocals about love, insisting, “You traveled the world looking for looking for love / But ain’t nothing out there that you deserve / Tell me I’m crazy but I know what your worth / And you’ll keep coming back cos baby I am your girl.”

As the single enjoys heavy rotation on the international airwaves, Che’Nelle has gained a new fan base within the dancehall arena with her unique blend of culture and genres, infusing traditional pop and dancehall. “It was my first time having so many features bless a record,” Che’Nelle says. “Konshens gave the record extra light, but when Natty and Walshy joined the remix, their production and sounds of the sax really pushed the song to a whole new level!”

“This video was seriously a lot of fun,” Che’Nelle continued. “Simple, yet high in energy. It was great to have all the dancers there, and of course Konshens, Natty Rico, and Walshy Fire. This video was def about the vibe. Enjoy guys!”

Watch and enjoy below: