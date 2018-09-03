Talk about a good time! Singersroom was in attendance for several events for the 2018 Labor Day Weekend, also known as the end of summer celebrations.

We kicked off the weekend on Friday night by attending New York radio station Hot 97’s “On Da Reggae & Soca Tip” at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island in Brooklyn, NY. The event featured performances from stapled dancehall and soca artists as well as newcomers including Konshens, Ding Dong, Masicka, Aidonia, Tifa, Nailah Blackman, Lil Kim, Elephant Man, Dovey Magnum, Kranium, LFS, Shal Marshall, Tony Matterhorn, Safaree, Sekuence, Ricky Blaze, Kemar, DyDy, Mr Commodore, Klassick fresco, Royal G.

Live on Da Reggae and Soca Tip 2018 did not disappoint the faithful fans of reggae and soca music. The platform continued to give opportunities to rising and upcoming stars as well as treating the crowd with hardcore performances by living legends within these genres of music. Legendary performances from Spragga Benz and Elephant man had the crowd going absolutely wild with there reminiscent dancehall tunes from the 90’s. Spragga did not disappoint his fans as he performed his greatest hits. As for Elephant Man aka the Energy God, he had the crowd at a “Higher Level” as he ended the concert. Elephant Man gave the crowd exactly what they paid for! Konshens performed his hits and gave the crowd a mixture of dancehall and soca. Shal Marshall shut down the soca party with his hot tune “Splinters.” A special tribute to the Iconic Buju Banton by Bobby Konders and Jabba gave the crowd a nostalgic feeling and peeked the long-awaited release of the legendary Gargamel aka Buju Banton. Bobby Konders’ son also showed the crowd some of his dancing skills to the hit song “Fling Yuh Shoulda” by Ding Dong. Kranium surprised the crowd by bringing out Hip Hop Artist Queen Bee Lil’ Kim, who also sang “Put Your Lighters Up.” All of Brooklyn was on their feet chanting the lyrics.

Check out some photos below, shot by Mel D. Cole/@meldcole.

On Saturday night, we transitioned to the next Borough, Queens, for DJ Norie’s ‘Anything Goes’ party and concert. This is the first time Singersroom covered this event! I shall tell you it will not be our last visit. DJ Norie has a lot of friends and they showed out at the “Anything Goes” party and concert. During the event, DJ Norie was saluted by Safaree, who thanked the prominent DJ for giving the people a quality concert and opportunity to new artists for the past eight years. The moment showed that DJ Norie gives and receives respect from his peers. The concert was kept on schedule with no gaps in performances. The vibe was chill and everyone was there to dance and see their favorite artists. DJ Norie first gave the opportunity to new artists to showcase their talents. Afterward, the power hitters hit the stage. Rayvon gave a great performance singing “Big Up.” When Red Rat hit the stage it brought back memories of first hearing dancehall music. Red Rat’s performance was energetic and it seems like he hasn’t aged at all. He blazed the stage with his multiple hit songs ranging from “Shelly-Ann” to “Tight Up Skirt!” RDX brought the “Dance” in dancehall giving a hype performance. The energy between RDX was craaaazy. Spragga Benz graced the stage singing his hot tunes. The combination of Agent Sasco aka Assassin and Spragga sent the crowd into a dance frenzy recalling all of their hit songs together. There was a lot of head twirling as Tony Matterhorn performed his hit “Dutty Whine” and “Goodas.” The female soca artist Nailah gave a polished performance singing her tunes that had the crowd waving the flag and getting ready for the Parkway. Shal Marshall took soca music to new heights with his performance of “Splinters.”

We ended our run on Sunday night in Manhattan for ‘The Shutdown’ party and concert. Spragga Benz started his performance with “We Nuh Like” and then flipped into some new tunes! Spragga spit some conscience rhymes about knowing what is important in your life! Those that forego paying rent or car insurance for the sake of wearing name brand clothes…Spragga called those to rethink their values and take care of your real business like your family and health. Now, let’s make room for Mr. Vegas, who delivered an iconic performance of his hit tunes including “Tek Weh Yuh Self,” and “Bruk it Down” to name a few! The legendary artist sang dancehall music as well as always giving thanks to the Most High with the song, “I am Blessed.” Kranium delivered a chill performance showcasing his sing talent with the remix of “Thinking Out Loud” and “Nobody Has to Know..” The Energy God, Elephant Man ended the concert with list of hits. He even graced the fans with crowd participation. Elephant Man did not disappoint his fans, he jumped into the crowd and continued giving the people what they came for, an energized performance. Elephant Man even busted out a few dance moves!

Breakout artist Dovey Magnum performed at all three events. Dovey outdid her self at each performance with her nasty ass…but we love every moment! With each performance, she had crowd participation. The JuJu Pussy lady showed she was acrobatic and fit landing in splits each night. She commanded the respect of the crowd…it seemed she speaks to the womanly inner freak! Rock On Dovey!