Neek Buck Remakes Jay-Z’s “Streets Is Watching” (Short Film)

Harlem rapper Neek Buck just dropped his remake for “Streets Is Watching.” The project is to commemorate 20 years after the release of Jay-Z’s musical film. The short film features four songs inspired from Jay’s original version.

Back in 1998, Jay-Z compiled some of his unreleased music videos into a musical film that utilized songs from albums Reasonable Doubt and In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. Two of the videos were shot before he was ever signed to a label. The entire film took place in Jay’s old neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Directed by Poke and Tone, Neek’s version includes scenes of robbing, extorting, kidnapping, and torture. Everything that one could hope for an urban thriller. The quality of this remake is pristine, merging cinematic imagery with good music. Beside using modern day technology and film elements, Neek’s version differs in the sense that it tells a complete story more fluidly than Jay’s.

Watch Neek’s version of “Streets is Watching” below:

Martel S. Sharpe