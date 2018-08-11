Video: Stassi Pryce – Roll Up

Following several popular song remixes, including Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang,” and SZA’s “Weekend,” singer, rapper, and dancehall artist Stassi drops the original single, “Roll Up.” The song is accompanied by a music video, which sees Stassi and other women showing off their best whinning style. “Roll Up” available on all streaming platforms.

Produced By Shawn Butler, “Roll Up,” available on all streaming platforms, is Stassi’s second single. Lay Tahir directed the video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Philadelphia, PA, Stassi is ready to set the music and film industry on fire. A graduate of Temple University with a bachelors in Theater for the Acting Concentration, she previously was a lead member in the Philly known singing group, Phi.Gi. where more of her talents were displayed as she sang the national anthem for the Walk to End Domestic Violence and at the AIDS Awareness Walk in Philadelphia. Stassi also took part in several leading roles in a few independent short films, was a headline performer for Philly Unite (People United for a safer, healthier Philadelphia), and for Council Woman Cindy Bass’s “Music In The Park”. Stassi has shared the stage with dancehall sensation Sizzla, Jahmiel and Spice just to name a few.