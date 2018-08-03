Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Video Featuring LaLa as Keke

Hey Keke, Do You Love Me?

Grammy-winning rapper Drake releases the official music video for his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single, “In My Feelings.” Shot in New Orleans, the music video features LaLa Anthony (who plays Keke, a girl that Drake is trying to win over) and Phylicia Rashad (who plays Keke’s mom). Also featured in the clip is Shiggy, the originator of the ‘In My Feelings Challenge.’

The Karen Evans directed-clip features dancing from choreographed dancers as well as clips from fans doing the viral dance challenge.

Watch “In My Feelings” below: