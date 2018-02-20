Chris Brown Wishes Rihanna A Happy Birthday

Chris Brown made it a priority to send ex-girlfriend Rihanna some birthday love for her 30th. Taking to Instagram, the R&B singer posted a throwback photo of baby RiRi along with a short, yet sweet message, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @badgalriri.”

The post comes a week shy of Chris’ tweet suggesting a tour headlined by himself, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Rihanna.

The R&B crooner and Roc Nation signee started dating in 2008. Their relationship took a violent turn in 2009 when Brown assaulted Rihanna after leaving Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party. He opened up about the tragic night in his 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, stating that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement about his alleged involvement with another woman. Chris was ultimately held accountable for his actions that evening and was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in which he pled guilty to in June 2009. The singer was sentenced to five years probation, six months of community service and one year of mandatory domestic violence counseling. Along with his sentencing, the judge also implemented a five-year restraining order that required Chris to stay at least 50 yards away from Rihanna at all times.

Chris Brown and Rihanna tried to rekindle their flame back in 2012.

Although the birthday wish appeared innocent, fans of Rihanna weren’t completely here for it.

Just saw Chris Brown wish Rihanna a happy birthday on ig and I feel sick to my stomach. Garbage — erica (@Erica_Marable) February 20, 2018

I don't care, Chris Brown wishing Rihanna a happy birthday is cute af. Hate on me all you want pic.twitter.com/E8qWcsQcI6 — Hannah (@feeling_sober) February 20, 2018

Chris Brown is that ex that don’t know how to let go — j. (@youloveejocelyn) February 20, 2018

Chris Brown really posted a baby picture of Rihanna to wish her happy birthday. If he doesn't go away…🙄We all have a psycho person from our past who won't go away. — Unbreakable (@adebukola_xoxo) February 20, 2018

Rihanna leaves her 20’s behind as she turns 30 today (February 20th). Happy Birthday, RiRi!