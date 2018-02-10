While Beyoncé preps for Coachella and Bruno Mars gear up for the finale dates of his ‘24K Magic World Tour,’ while counting his newly garnered Grammy awards, Chris Brown shares his idea of the perfect tour.

The R&B crooner took to Twitter to plan out the tour of his dreams including Queen Bey, 24K Bruno, and singer turned beauty mogul (and his ex) Rihanna.

“Just thinking,” he tweeted, “A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would Beyonce, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. ‘2 for 2’. And if y’all decide to do it without me… give me 10%.”

The thought of those four powerhouses touring together would be amazing, but would it happen? We aren’t sure!

All four artists have just ended their own tours and are gearing up for new ones, while Chris Brown is still dealing with the backlash for the 9th year anniversary of his dealings with Rihanna.

Many of the singer’s followers made a few replacement suggestions:

replace Beyonce and Bruno Mars with Lil Wayne and we litt — שָׂרָה (@sarawitnohh) February 9, 2018

But keep Bruno mars so they can perform mirrors — Sebastian Fess (@sebastianfess) February 9, 2018