Kelis Is Digging Deeper And Asking Nas To Cough Up More Money

Previously settling their child support issue, Kelis recently filed legal documents requesting the courts to revisit her previous legal dispute with ex-husband and emcee Nas. In the documents, Kelis is stating that the once agreed up amount of $8,000 a month of child support for their now 8-year-old son Knight isn’t cutting it anymore.

According to TMZ, based on the singer turned chef’s observation of her Ex, he is doing a lot better for himself and is now able to contribute a lot more to their son’s needs.

Although Kelis hasn’t decided on a specific number, Chef K is looking to get 50% assistance for school-related costs, child care needs, and reimbursement on health care for Knight.

The couple married in 2005 and later filed for divorce in May 2010.

Aside from their legal battles, Queens rapper Nas is technically winning as Kelis reported. Nas recently teamed up with Google Arts & Culture to celebrate Black History Month by paying homage to the icons and moments that helped make history. He also wrapped up his co-headlining tour with the legendary Lauryn Hill in October.

Kelis ended 2017 by putting her Spanish-style home located in Glendale, CA up for sale. The home five-bedroom house, originally built in 1924 and later restored went on the market for $2.195 million. The mother of two gave birth to her youngest son Shepherd in November 2015.

The judge has not yet made a ruling in the above-mentioned case.