J. Holiday Slams Beyonce, SZA, and Cardi B For Using Pain In their Music; Do You Agree?

J. Holiday is not for women who sing about their pain and get rewarded for it. The dissatisfied R&B artist took to Instagram recently to rant about his feelings on women being recognized for their art while black men struggle.

“So apparently, the black men still losing to the women,” he states in the clip. “I get it. I was raised by a woman; I have two older sisters. I have absolute all respect for black women.”

After pointing out his love for black women, Holiday went on to defend African American men, insisting, “we go through everything to make sure who we care about are taken care of. We don’t swing our d*cks around; we don’t do all this bullshit to be seen.

Holiday then went on to call out female stars directly, insisting they are spreading “bullsh*t.”

“Understand this, I got daughters, man,” he said. “Cardi B, Beyonce, SZA — all y’all motherf*ckers — stop using that f*cking pain to make it okay to say some bullsh*t on your record and get nominated for a Grammy for going through some bullsh*t. Because so have I as a black motherf*cking man.”

Holiday’s controversial position arose from the lack of Black male representations within the nominations of the 2018 Grammys, especially in his genre of R&B.

Holiday received a Grammy nomination for his debut album, ‘Back Of My Lac,’ in 2009, but lost to Mary J. Blige’s ‘Growing Pains.’ It’s unclear if that loss is also peddling his feelings or some other issues, including health, as he looks distressed in the video.