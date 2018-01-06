WATCH: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Join Jay-Z in ‘Family Feud’ Video (YouTube)

Fans without access to TIDAL can now watch Jay-Z’s latest music video for “Family Feud” featuring his superstar wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay directed the video, which features appearances from a host of Hollywood stars including Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling, Niecy Nash, Constance Wu, and many more.

The star-studded clip opens with a quote from James Baldwin: “The wretched of the earth do not decide to become extinct, they resolve, on the contrary, to multiply: life is their weapon against life, life all that they have.”

The video begins in the year 2444, where a horrific murder takes place inside of a bedroom, but the story travels across generations, while the Constitution is revised by a group of women, including Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays an older Blue Ivy in the year 2050.

“America is a family and the whole family should be free,” says Watson. “It’s like I remember my father saying when I was a little girl: Nobody wins when the family feuds.”

The visual carries a confessional theme much like the topics explored on Jay’s album, 4:44.

Director Ava explained her creative process behind the stories in the video.

“Happy so many are enjoying our #FamilyFeudFilm!” the Selma director wrote on Twitter. “The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester,” she added.