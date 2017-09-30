Is She For Real? Tamar Braxton Says Her Sister Toni and Birdman May Be Married

Tamar Braxton appeared on the Wendy Williams show recently to promote her new album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” and during her interview, she also dropped a dime about her sister Toni Braxton.

When asked if Toni and Birdman are still together, Tamar responds with, “Yup, they sho’ are,” before describing a situation that shows how healthy their relationship is.

“I’m sorry Toni, I love you, I love you Birdman,” says Tamar before disclosing news that her mother Evelyn had a recent heart operation, which included a stroke after, insisting that Birdman was by Toni’s side for the entire ordeal.

“I think that’s my brother-in-law, I do,” Tamar says about their closeness. “I think they eloped. I’m telling you, Wendy, they [are] married.”

Rumors began to circulate about Toni and Birdman’s relationship last Spring (2016) and the two pretty much confirmed the gossip after showing up together at the 2016 BET Awards.

The two became friends after they collaborated on Birdman’s 2002 song “Baby You Can Do It.” Toni’s mother Evelyn recently said in a radio interview she hopes her daughter is dating Birdman, because “he’s nice man.”

We’ll wait for confirmation…!