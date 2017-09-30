Connect with us

Is She For Real? Tamar Braxton Says Her Sister Toni and Birdman May Be Married

tamar-toni-birdman-marriage

Gossip

Is She For Real? Tamar Braxton Says Her Sister Toni and Birdman May Be Married

Published on

Tamar Braxton appeared on the Wendy Williams show recently to promote her new album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” and during her interview, she also dropped a dime about her sister Toni Braxton.

When asked if Toni and Birdman are still together, Tamar responds with, “Yup, they sho’ are,” before describing a situation that shows how healthy their relationship is.

“I’m sorry Toni, I love you, I love you Birdman,” says Tamar before disclosing news that her mother Evelyn had a recent heart operation, which included a stroke after, insisting that Birdman was by Toni’s side for the entire ordeal.

“I think that’s my brother-in-law, I do,” Tamar says about their closeness. “I think they eloped. I’m telling you, Wendy, they [are] married.”

Rumors began to circulate about Toni and Birdman’s relationship last Spring (2016) and the two pretty much confirmed the gossip after showing up together at the 2016 BET Awards.

The two became friends after they collaborated on Birdman’s 2002 song “Baby You Can Do It.” Toni’s mother Evelyn recently said in a radio interview she hopes her daughter is dating Birdman, because “he’s nice man.”

We’ll wait for confirmation…!

More About: Tamar Braxton | Toni Braxton

You may also like...

1 Comment
  • OpinionHated

    If she married that tattooed face dude I know she is money hungry – that dude is so beneath her and not cause he has tats but he kissed a man on the mouth, he dresses like a 15 year old…. he’s gross…. oh man she was never anybody to aspire to be like (the bankruptcy, the nakedness, etc.) but this right here makes me want to pray for her soul…..

More in Gossip

Advertisement

Trending

Tamar-Vince-Divorce

News

Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert and She Wants Full Custody Of Her Son
devon-braxton-get-a-grip-on-it

R&B Music Videos

PREMIERE: Devon Braxton – Get a Grip On It
ella-mai-tour

News

Ella Mai Readies Intimate Six-City International Tour
Advertisement

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Advertisement
To Top