R&B artist Omarion teams with rapper Jay 305 for the sultry, bedroom groove, “When You Say.”

The accompanying music video boasts a happy vibe, with Omarion and Jay 305 both getting a piece of the same girl. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worst after she steals from Jay, which leaves her dead.

“When you say you love me, it don’t mean a thing / I’m just doing what I do, while I’m making love to you,” Omarion delivers on the chorus.

“When You Say,” which samples Blackstreet’s 90’s hit “Don’t Leave Me” and Teena Marie’s ‘Ooo La La La’ classic, was produced by Cardo, and follows Jay 305’s previously released single “Yuck It Up.”

Omarion is currently readying his fifth studio album, Reasons, which is headed by the single ‘Distance.’ No word on when the project will be released.

Watch the visual for “When You Say” below: