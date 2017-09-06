Keke Wyatt Puts Her Husband on Blast Following Divorce Request

Keke Wyatt is not a happy woman at the moment!

Eight months pregnant with child number nine and caring for a sick baby, the R&B singer was met with even more bad news recently. Michael Jamar Ford, her husband of seven years, has asked her for a divorce, insisting she’s an “emotional wreck.”

A crying Wyatt shared the sad news in an Instagram video, and told followers to “roast his ass.”

“Wanna know something America?” she began. “When you 8 months pregnant, you got a child sick–in and out of the hospital–and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce because he says that you’re an emotional wreck. He says from the very beginning you never trusted me and all that kinda stuff like, yeah telling other people, other women that, we getting a divorce and if she calls, like what? I am so done with Michael Jamar. Y’all can have him and roast his ass, I don’t care.”

In June, the 35-year-old shared that her toddler was battling cancer and shaved her head in solidarity.