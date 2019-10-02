Gospel phenom Rich Tolbert Jr. gets assistance from fellow artist JJ Hairston’s label, JamesTown Music, to release his new single, “Never Be Defeated.” Debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Songs chart, the passionate themed single is garnering critical acclaim from all over the industry and music fans alike.

Tolbert’s empowering vocals blend in smoothly with uplifting production to create a song that encapsulates an empowering purpose. Tolbert Jr. curated “Never Be Defeated” to help motivate listeners to find peace within their daily struggles and encourage them to face their challenges with the mindset of not giving up.

The single communicates Tolbert’s ideals with his undying passion for reaching the heart of God through music and using it to impact people’s lives. Also, it shows his impact as a leader within the Gospel community and a pristine ability to communicate hope to people.

“Rich is an incredible worship leader that is important for the genre of gospel music. It is my honor to help present him to the world through my imprint JamesTown Music in partnership with Entertainment One,” JJ Hairston said in reference to the impact Rich Tolbert Jr. has on gospel.

Tolbert, along with dropping groundbreaking music, is currently serving as an Executive Pastor of Love Fellowship Tabernacle of Brooklyn, NY. He Works under the senior leadership of Bishop Hezekiah Walker, where he also leads praise and worship every Sunday.

Balancing his ministry and being a gospel artist has become natural to Tolbert. Using his gift of music, it propels his ministry on a grander scale, even one that touches number one on the Billboard charts. As one of the future icons of gospel music, Tolbert plans to drop more music soon. In the meantime, “Never Be Defeated” is available for streaming and purchase on all digital platforms.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>