Hip-Hop producer Zaytoven and Gospel singer Deitrick Haddon have put an interesting spin on Christmas music with their new holiday EP, “Greatest Gift.” Leading with their single “Good Christmas,” the two have teamed up to produce a contemporary collection of holiday singles.

“Greatest Gift” consists of seven smooth original Christmas anthems. The Holiday EP features piano-driven production, warm R&B, and upbeat hip-hop energy punctuate delicate delivery and stunning vocal runs. Another key single, “Holiday Bae-cation,” warms up the season just as much as a crackling fire does, while “Make Love On Christmas” brings the seduction with a big bow.

Zaytoven & Deitrick Haddon’s “Greatest Gift” is currently available at all major digital retailers.

Listen to “Good Christmas”

Listen to “Christmas Prayer”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Liatwn to ‘Greatest Gift’ EP via Spotify and Apple Music: