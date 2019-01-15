Kierra Sheard – “Repin’ My God” Feat. Canton Jones

Have y’all heard Kierra Sheard? If you haven’t, 2019 seems like the perfect time to introduce you to this young songstress who’s bringing a new sound to inspirational music. You can’t even call it Gospel, religious, or anything else; Kierra has created her own lane.

As a re-introduction to Kierra Sheard, the artist has dropped her brand new music video for her fan-favorite song, “Repin’ My God,” featuring Canton Jones. Produced by J. Drew Beats, “Repin’ My God” comes straight from Kierra’s 2015 album, “GRACELAND.”

It’s a gift for Kierra’s die-hard fans and an opportunity for newcomers to experience what they’ve been missing. The video is a true representation of what modern worshippers look like in 2019.