Video: Travis Greene – Love Will Always Win

Gospel star and chart-topping singer Travis Greene spreads love on a worldly stage with the release of the official music video for his song “Love Will Always Win.”

Celebrating the great ever-present power of love and its unifying strength over hate and pain to connect and heal us, Greene penned “Love Will Always Win” with Dove Award-winning co-writers Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury.

In addition to new music, Travis will launch his “See The Light Tour” on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Chattanooga, TN, traveling coast to coast domestically in winter and spring. Tickets are available now for all dates on the 25-city trek, which will also hit Memphis, TN; Chicago, IL; Richmond; VA; Charlotte, NC; New York, NY; Baltimore, MD; New Orleans; LA; Dallas, TX; Los Angeles; CA among other cities, and wrap up in Sacramento, CA on Sunday March 24th, 2019. For information on tour dates and ticket packages, visit http://www.travisgreene.net/tour.

Garnering acclaim as one of the most versatile breakout artists and songwriters creating inspirational music with hits such as “Love Will Always Win,” “You Waited,” “Made a Way,” “Intentional,” from his #1 albums Crossover: Live from Music City and The Hill, Travis Greene also continues to share worship and bring alive the vastness of God’s love on stage.

Travis Greene: “Love Will Always Win” video

To connect with Travis Greene, visit:

Website: http://www.travisgreene.tv

Instagram: http://instagram.com/travisgreenetv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TravisGreeneTV

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TravisGreeneTV