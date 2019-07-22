Chart-topping Fresh Start Worship gospel group returns with the single, “Have It All,” featuring Sarai.

The Atlanta based gospel group, Fresh Start Worship includes six members: Chanda Mukula, Patrique Fortson, Ashley Hunter, Lauren William, Sarah Barnhill, and Kevin McGee. The members of the church are worship leaders at Fresh Start Church in Duluth, Georgia under the leadership of Pastor Marquis Boone. The group members travel with him performing their original songs and compositions.

Under the record label of Marquis Boone Music Group, who also produced Casey J’s single “I’m Yours,” the praise team has been together for six-year writing and performing songs with melodies from the heavens to the ears of believers.

In 2017, the group released their self- titled debut album that reach top 5 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album chart and was nominated in five categories for the Stellar Awards. There hit single “Mention” was top 2 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart.

The group’s single “Have It All” featuring Sarai says “ you gave it all for me, love greater than my sin, you reached down and rescued me…all you’ve done all you gave me, did it just for me, and all I have, and all I am, I give it back to thee, have it all, have it all.” The beautiful ballad is an ode to God, showing gratitude for what he has done in their lives. The voices of Fresh Start Worship softly sing in unison as Sarai leads the song. As the song reached the climax, voices break off in three parts as they sing “take me, make me, have it all, shape me, mold me, have it all.”

Members Chanda Mukulu and Lauren Williams spoke with Rolling Out and described their style of music as just exaltation to the Lord as they open their hearts to him, songs pour out. The worship single “Have It All” Featuring Sarai is out now.

By Loren Lyons