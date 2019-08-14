RCA Inspiration signee Kierra Sheard returns with two new singles, “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Hip-Hop icon Missy Elliott and a solo recording via a new music video.

The new single crosses genres as GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning songstress dabbles around Pop and R&B while delivering her inspirational vocals. “Don’t Judge Me” was produced by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels and written by Kierra, Missy Elliott, Edgar “JV” Etienne, and Varren Wade. The song acknowledges that all of us make mistakes and are imperfect while the accompanying visual highlights Kierra’s most vulnerable moments which have happened in the public eye.

“Don’t Judge Me” debuts five years since Kierra’s last studio album, Graceland, which earned her multiple nominations at the 2015 Stellar Awards and debuted at #1 on the Billboard and iTunes Gospel Albums charts.

In addition to the release of her new singles, Kierra recently co-wrote and is featured on Chance The Rapper’s single “I Got You (Always and Forever)” along with En Vogue and Ari Lennox. She plans to roll out more music in the coming months in partnership with RCA Inspiration, and will be recording a live-version of her upcoming album, Kierra, in Detroit on September 13th, at her father Bishop J. Drew Sheard’s church, Greater Emmanuel Institutional COGIC. ‘Kierra’ is slated for release in 2020.

Outside of music, Kierra continues to pursue her acting career as she portrays the role of her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, in the upcoming Lifetime Biopic, “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”, slated for January 2020.

Kierra Sheard: “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliott is available now.

https://RCAInspiration.lnk.to/DontJudgeMeFtMissyElliotIX

Kierra Sheard: “Don’t Judge Me” (original version) is available now.

https://RCAInspiration.lnk.to/DontJudgeMeAH

